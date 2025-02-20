Not Saif Ali Khan, THIS superstar was first choice for ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’

Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya revealed that Saif Ali Khan, who starred as Vinod in his family drama ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, was not his first choice for the parallel lead role.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya shared that he considered Shah Rukh Khan for the role of the youngest brother in ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ and was in talks with the megastar, however, the character was eventually played by Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking about his discussions with SRK, the veteran said, “Many years ago, for Hum Saath Saath Hain… We were talking about Saif’s role. But this was a long time ago.”

Barjatya also recalled Saif being extremely ‘nervous’ for the project as his films weren’t performing well at that time. “When films don’t work, actors are a little (shaken), so he would be nervous. He had such a big part for the first time, that too opposite such big actors,” he revealed and added that Saif’s nervousness affected his performance and that energy was especially evident in the song ‘Suno Ji Dulhan’.

Besides Saif Ali Khan, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ starred Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam and Mohnish Behl. Upon its release in 1999, the family drama opened to predominantly positive reviews from critics and emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year.