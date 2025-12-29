Huma Qureshi reveals her Dark, Gothic look as Elizabeth

Indian actress Kiara Advani’s upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, has created buzz since Huma Qureshi’s avatar has been revealed.

The actress has stepped into her darker, more mysterious era with the first look at her character, Elizabeth.

The first look, released by the makers, offered a glimpse into the film’s moody world and added another layer of intrigue to the much-awaited project led by Yash.

Huma Qureshi took on the Elizabeth role in the Yash and Kiara Advani-led pan Indian film ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’.

Kiara’s upcoming film has created buzz since the first look of her character was out, and now Huma Qureshi’s avatar has also been revealed.

The photograph places Qureshi in a graveyard, surrounded by old tombstones and stone angels. Dressed in an off-shoulder black outfit and standing beside a vintage car, she appears calm but unsettling. The setting and styling suggest that Elizabeth is not a straightforward character, and that her role may carry emotional and psychological weight.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The date coincides with several regional festivals.

Qureshi, known for choosing challenging roles, seemed to be continuing that pattern with this film. Her casting has drawn attention within the industry, especially because of the film’s tone and scale.

The director praised Qureshi as a “powerhouse of talent”. He further commented that her performance could mark a “turning point” in her on-screen career.