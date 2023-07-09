Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Gangs of Wasseypur

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi finally revealed how much she was paid for mega-hit Gangs of Wasseypur.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Qureshi said she was paid INR 75,000 for her role in the Gangs of Wasseypur, “it was a dream debut in the mega-hit Gangs of Wasseypur” she added.

She said, “I got my first brush with success pretty early on. Maybe it was just this enthusiasm of getting out of the house and being (an actor) and then Gangs of Wasseypur happened. By 2010 I moved to Mumbai and by 2012 the film was out and it became a big hit in India. My world just exploded. This was a film where they paid me some Rs 75,000″

Huma Qureshi added that “I was insecure about everything, about myself, how I looked at the work that was happening. Maybe insecure about why am I not doing the films others are doing. I didn’t have anyone to talk to.”

Recently, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi got into the skin of Indian chef and food journalist Tarla Dalal for her upcoming biopic. Makers dropped the first teaser of the upcoming biopic film, ‘Tarla’, based on the life of Padma Shri-awarded Indian celebrity chef and cookbook author. The title stars A-list actor Huma Qureshi in the titular role.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anurag Kashyap gave Huma Qureshi her first break in the Bollywood film industry. She was seen in Gangs of Wasseypur and nailed her role in the movie.