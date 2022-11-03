Humaima Malick goes monochrome in new pictures; internet reacts

The monochrome picture series of film and TV star Humaima Malick is going viral across social media platforms.

The A-list actor took to her account of the photo and video sharing application on Thursday morning and posted the latest black and white click, along with a relevant caption.

“Black is never an absence of the Light which is so White, LIFE and DEATH all is in the presence …. It’s called ‘Black and White’,” Malick noted with the monochromatic close-up shot.

Earlier this week, she shared another similar click on the feed, where the celebrity addressed the haters and wrote, “Show some more love , show more hateful comments I’m bored,”

The viral snaps garnered thousands of likes and love from the massive fanbase of Humaima Malick on the social platform.

Here is what social users said in the comments section.

U look fabulous 😍

Beauty❤️

Star 🌟

You are one of the best actresses…. Lots of love from India❤️

Maima, you look gorgeous ❤️

Humaima Malick is one of the most popular celebrities on social media with 1.3 million Instagram followers. She takes to the platform for sharing pictures and videos of herself, her family members and her professional front.

The celebrity, who started off as a model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actors in Pakistani television and cinema. Malick made her Bollywood debut with ‘Raja Natwarlal’ (2014) opposite Emraan Hashmi.

