Humaima Malick issues warning to social media users

Actor Humaima Malick has warned of taking legal action against social media users if her doctored pictures are not taken down.

In a social media post, the actor mentioned that the pictures were edited to make them look vulgar.

“Some of my pictures have been circulating around the internet badly (vulgarly) edited,” she wrote. “It’s a shame how can people do this.”

She added: “I request those fan pages to take them down NOW…before I take a legal action.”

It is to be noted that she is active on social media with 1.2 million followers on the photo and video-sharing social media application Instagram. She keeps the fans up to date with the pictures of her projects and photoshoots on the platform.

Humaima Malick, who started off as a model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actresses of Pakistani television and cinema. Her fame also landed her a Bollywood movie in the year 2014.

Recently, she was admitted in a hospital in Turkey for a ruptured appendix while spending holidays.

She shared pictures of her lying on her hospital bed and smiling at the camera.

In a heartfelt note, she was saved from certain death by Almighty Allah.

Humaima Malik went on to say that she was given a new life by the Almighty Allah and people should be kind to others as life is too short.

