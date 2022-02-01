Humaima Malick’s Instagram posts about ‘Love’ grab attention

Pakistani actor Humaima Malick penned her thoughts about ‘Love’ in the latest Instagram post on Monday.

Humaima Malick channeled the writer in her with her latest Instagram posts, as she shared a word about love on Monday night. The 34-year-old artist took to photo and video sharing application, sharing a screenshot of her Urdu poem titled ‘Ishq nakam nahee hota’ (Love never fails).

“Ishq Tu Ishq hai marta nahee maar daita hai!” (Love is love, it never dies, rather kills), read the caption on her Instagram post. She received immense love from users of the social app for her articulate lines, as thousands of hearts and comments.

Earlier this week, the actor who has also worked in a Bollywood film, shared another informal piece on her Instagram feed, ‘Anso ban k mujmey bastay ho’ (You are like tears in my eyes), read the headline on the screengrab.

“Ajj phir Tumhari yaad ai !”, Malick captioned the post which garnered appreciation from legendary Manzar Sehbai as well.

The celebrity, who started off as a model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actors of Pakistani television and cinema. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2014.

Hours before her poetic post, the celebrity shared a picture of self holding a pink rose as she posed with a finger heart for the portrait, with “I love you ! 💓”, left fans connecting the dots between her recent posts.

It is pertinent to mention, Humaima slammed bloggers and influencers earlier this month for spreading fake news of her marriage.

“I salute those bloggers and media users who get viewership through their yellow journalism”, she mentioned in her Instagram statement over the matter, “I and my family feel ashamed when the news of my marriage make rounds online”.

She added that she requested the netizens to not drag spiritual figures in their gossip material.

