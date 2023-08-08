Humaima Malick apologizes to Mohsin Abbas Haider

Actress Humaima Malick apologized to fellow celebrity Mohsin Abbas Haider for making harsh statements against him.

Humaima Malick appeared as a guest on Mohsin Abbas Haider’s talk show on a private channel. The audience was perplexed as to why she was apologizing to him.

They assumed it was for siding with his ex-wife Fatima Sohail, when she accused her former husband of cheating and subjecting her to domestic violence.

The actress, embracing her fellow star in the show, buried the hatchet by saying times and the way people express themselves change.

“Mainay agar kabhi zindagi main aapkay liye kuch aisa kaha ho tou main uskay liye on-screen bolna chahti hoon kay waqt badltay hai, log badltay hain, andaaz-beyaan badal jatay hain (If I have ever in my life said anything about you, I would like to say on-screen that times change, people change, and the way they express themselves also changes),” she said.

In 2018, Fatima Sohail claimed that her former husband subjected her to domestic violence when she caught him cheating on her red-handed. She added that she was pregnant with their son when it happened.

Moreover, Fatima Sohail said she was physically assaulted by him when she asked him to take responsibility of their son.

Humaima Malick and her sister Dua were among several celebrities to support Fatima Sohail. She hit out at his behaviour towards his ex-wife with harsh words.

“Beating your wife everyday even when she had your baby in her stomach…We have seen the pictures and seen her pain…Now, coming out in public and saying she is lying…Shame on you, Mohsin!” she said.