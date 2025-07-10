Humaira Asghar case: Murder allegations surface amid decomposition mystery

KARACHI: The case of Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali’s tragic death has taken an abrupt turn as a citizen named Shahzaib Sohail filed a petition in Karachi’s City Court, claiming that her death was not natural but a planned murder, ARY News reported.

According to the Police officials, including DIG South Asad Raza, the apartment was locked from the inside, having no signs of forced entry, signifying no instant evidence of foul play.

However, the Karachi DHA actress murder theory has picked up steam due to discrepancies in the contact tenor and no contact from family and friends for months.

In his claim, the petitioner, Shahzaib Sohail, states that the death of Humaira Asghar was suspicious and requires a full investigation. He quoted disturbing video footage from the scene and uttered concern over the performer’s estranged relationship with her family, who reportedly refused to claim her body. The petition requests the court to include her family in the investigation and names SSP South and SHO Gizri as respondents.

Humaira Asghar, 32, was known for her roles in the reality show Tamasha Ghar and the film Jalaibee. She had been living alone in the apartment for several years and reportedly stopped paying rent in early 20248. Her last known activity on social media was in September 2024, and her phone records show no communication after October4.

Read more: Humaira Asghar Case: What We Know So Far – July 10, 2025 Update

Discovery of the Body

Humaira’s body was found on July 8, 2025, after Gizri Police, accompanied by a court bailiff, broke into her fourth-floor apartment in Ittehad Commercial Area to enforce an eviction order.

The landlord had initiated legal action due to unpaid rent since April 2024. Neighbors reported a foul odor, but a vacant adjacent apartment, unoccupied until February 2025, likely delayed detection.

The locked main and balcony doors suggested Humaira was alone at the time of death.

ARY News will provide further updates as new information emerges. For the latest, visit this page.



Family’s Response

The investigation has been complicated by Humaira’s family’s reluctance to engage. Her father, contacted by Gizri SHO Farooq Sanjrani, refused to claim her body, citing severed ties from years prior.

Her brother facilitated some communication but declined to travel to Karachi.

However, a recent development indicates her brother-in-law has contacted authorities to take responsibility for her remains, which remain at the Chhipa morgue.