Humaira Asghar’s family refuses to receive her body

The family of actress Humaira Asghar on Wednesday refused to receive her body, ARY News reported, quoting police.

Karachi police are investigating the matter Humair Asghar, who was found dead from the flat of the Karachi’s Defense Phase VI. Her body is currently kept at a morgue.

Police said they contact the family to receive body of Humaira Asghar, but the family forbade receiving the remains.

The family has said that they had no connections with her. The police said they will bury the Humaira Asghar if family continues to not receive her remains.

Meanwhile, autopsy of the actress has been completed and facts will be revealed after the final report.

The body of Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali was found in her flat located in DHA Phase-VI on Tuesday.

An official of Karachi police said that the 35-year-old actor had been living alone in the flat for the past seven years.

While she had been living in the flat, the actress had not paid any rent since 2024, and the flat’s owners had filed a suit against the Pakistani actor for failing to pay the rent on time, as per the police.

A court-appointed bailiff found her decomposed body upon arriving at the flat located in DHA’s Ittehad Commercial Area.