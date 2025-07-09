Humaira Asghar likely died of food poisoning six months ago, says police

KARACHI: The body of actor and model Humaira Asghar Ali is believed to be over six months old, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing a preliminary report by a Medico-Legal Officer (MLO), while a police official suggested food poisoning as the cause of death.

The 32-year-old was found dead on July 8, 2025, in her rented apartment located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VI. The tragic discovery has sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Humaira Asghar was known for her participation in the reality show Tamasha Ghar and her supporting role in the 2015 film Jalaibee. Her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Sources reported that the remains were so severely decomposed that the joints in her knees had begun to deteriorate. No signs of fresh blood were found at the scene, suggesting she had died several months earlier.

Investigations revealed that Humaira had last paid her rent in May 2024. Electricity to the apartment was disconnected by K-Electric in late October 2024 due to non-payment. Food items found in the refrigerator had expiry dates from October 2024, reinforcing the possibility that her death occurred around that time.

Read More: Humaira Asghar case: What We Know So Far

A preliminary medico-legal report has been prepared, but the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. However, police officials have suggested food poisoning as a possible cause.

Authorities have also recorded statements from neighbours, who reported hearing loud screams from the apartment in the past. Investigators believe Humaira may have been suffering from depression, though this has yet to be officially established.