Post-Mortem Report Reveals Details on Humaira Asghar’s Death in Karachi

Karachi, July 11, 2025 — The initial details of post-mortem report of Pakistani actor and model Humaira Asghar Ali- whose body was discovered earlier this week in an apartment in Karachi’s Defence Phase VI- were released to media on Friday, ARY News reported.

Preliminary findings from the post-mortem report suggest that Humaira Asghar may have passed away eight to ten months ago.

According to the post-mortem report compiled by Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, Humaira Asghar’s body was severely decomposed and unrecognizable at the time of discovery. The post-mortem report highlighted the following observations:

The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Facial musculature had completely deteriorated.

Fingers and nails were reduced to skeletal remains.

Large portions of the body lacked muscle tissue.

Bones disintegrated upon contact in some areas.

Brain matter had undergone complete autolysis.

Internal organs had transformed into a black, amorphous mass.

Joint cartilage was absent.

No fractures were observed in the skeletal structure.

The head and spine remained intact, though the spinal cord was absent.

Brown insects were found, particularly in the hair, but no maggots were present.

The post-mortem report noted that the extent of decomposition has made it impossible to determine the precise cause of Humaira Asghar’s death at this stage. DNA profiling and toxicology analyses are underway, with results expected to provide further insight. Samples of hair, clothing, and blood have been sent for chemical examination.

Humaira Asghar’s body was discovered when law enforcement officers arrived at the apartment around 3:15 PM to execute a court-ordered eviction. After receiving no response, police forced entry and found her remains on the floor. She had reportedly lived alone in the apartment for the past seven years.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Humaira Asghar had not been in contact with family, friends, or neighbors since October 2024. Residents described her as reclusive, with minimal interaction. One neighbor, speaking to Geo News, mentioned that Humaira Asghar had faced disputes with the property owner over unpaid rent.

Following the discovery, Humaira Asghar’s body was transferred to a welfare organization’s morgue. On Thursday, her family retrieved the remains and transported them to Lahore by ambulance. Initial reports suggested reluctance from the family to claim the body due to its condition, as noted in the post-mortem report.

Humaira Asghar was known for her participation in the reality show Tamasha Ghar and a brief role in film Jalaibee. Her passing marks the second such tragedy in recent weeks, following the death of veteran actress Ayesha Khan, whose remains were similarly discovered in a Karachi apartment last month, prompting renewed calls for community support for isolated individuals.