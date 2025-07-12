Here is what Humaira Asghar said about parents in last interview

KARACHI: The late actor Humaira Asghar shared candid thoughts about her family in what turned out to be her final interview, recorded with actor Ahmad Ali Butt.

Her tragic passing highlighted a reportedly strained relationship with her parents, who initially declined to receive her body. However, she was eventually laid to rest on Friday after her family retrieved her remains and transported them to Lahore by ambulance.

In the podcast “Excuse Me with Ahmad Ali Butt,” Humaira spoke about her family, revealing that she had two brothers and two sisters, and was the youngest and most beloved among them.

“My father is from Srinagar city of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and my mother is from Kasur, Punjab,” she said.

She shared that both her parents served in the Pakistan Army, where they met, fell in love, and eventually got engaged.

Humaira said her father participated in the 1971 war but opted for early retirement due to the challenges of constant transfers and relocations. She described him as a workaholic, while calling her mother a homemaker at heart.

When asked about her belief in stars, Humaira said she believed in it from a personality perspective rather than as a guiding force.

Addressing a question about her parents’ reaction to her moving from Lahore to Karachi, she acknowledged they had some initial concerns but were ultimately supportive of her decision.