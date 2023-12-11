25.9 C
Monday, December 11, 2023
Human skeleton discovered from a house in Karachi

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: A human skeleton was reported found during the construction of a house located in Karachi’s Orangi town area, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the police statement, the house owner, Salim Kashmiri, sold the property to Azeem a year ago, meanwhile, during the construction process, Azeem discovered a human skeleton buried in one of the rooms of the house.

The initial reports suggested that the skeleton was of a woman who was buried several years ago, while the body was wrapped in a piece of cloth before being buried.

The police sources stated that the forensic team had already taken DNA samples which will later be matched with the database.

However, the case will be registered after getting the forensic report.

Back in October this year, a human skeleton was found in a bungalow located near Zamzama within the remit of the Clifton police station.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi said that the Clifton police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The police have sifted the human skeleton to the hospital for identification and medical report.

The SSP South claimed that the bungalow – which has been closed for over seven months – is owned by Muhammad Ahmad Aslam.

