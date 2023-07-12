Human smuggler Altaf Hussain arrested from Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Karachi apprehended human trafficker Altaf Hussain from the city’s Clifton area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused Altaf Hussain collected money to send the citizen abroad to Canada.

“The accused demanded Rs5 million to send the citizen to Canada and received Rs1.6 million from the victim,” the FIA spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against accused Rizwan under the Emigration and Smuggling of Migrants Act, FIA spokesperson said.

Similarly in another raid, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-human smuggling cell arrested smuggler from Gujranwala.

Accused Rizwan Shah was involved in human smuggling and violence over the affected persons, an FIA spokesman has said. “He was also involved in illegal detention of his victims in Iraq,” the spokesperson said.

“Accused Rizwan was used to kidnap his victims and demand more money from their families,” FIA stated. “There were viral videos of torture to his victims on social media,” spokesman said.

“FIA was conducting raids for last seven days to arrest him. He was operating a gang and raids being conducted for arrest of his accomplices,” FIA stated.