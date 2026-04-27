Leading Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa have voiced strong support for Maryam Nawaz’s proposed Punjab Film City, calling it a significant step toward reviving the country’s film industry.

The Punjab chief minister recently announced plans to establish a 50-acre, state-of-the-art Film City in Lahore, aimed at boosting media and entertainment production across Pakistan.

Reacting to the announcement, Humayun Saeed described the initiative as a “much-needed” move, praising the government for focusing attention and resources on cinema.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actor wrote, “A much needed, great step in the right direction. Appreciation for Maryam Nawaz for paying attention to and diverting resources toward reviving the former glory of cinema.”

Fahad Mustafa also welcomed the announcement, calling it a “visionary step” for Pakistan’s creative future.

“A truly visionary step for Pakistan’s creative futureHeartfelt appreciation to Maryam Nawaz for initiating the incredible concept of Punjab Film City in Lahore – a project that has the power to redefine the film and media fraternity in our country,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to official details, the Film City will serve as a comprehensive production hub, bringing film, television, animation, and digital media under one roof.

Planned features include modern studios, sound stages, advanced visual effects and post-production labs, and large-scale outdoor sets with a central lake.