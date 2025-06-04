web analytics
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
'Love Guru' star Humayun Saeed spills his secret of staying young at 53

By Web Desk
Pakistani film star Humayun Saeed has spilt the secret behind his timeless looks and staying young as ever at 53.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

At a recent press meet event for his upcoming film ‘Love Guru’ in Lahore, superstar Humayun Saeed let out his secret of youthful looks in the title.

“Do I look young or like an old man right now?” he asked a media reporter, prompting a burst of laughter from the audience.

He continued to share, “Exercise regularly, stay fit, and stop being envious and jealous of others. Focus on your own work, and you’ll be fine.”

“Resentment and jealousy destroy the person from within, and it eventually shows. So let go of envy, don’t stress yourself, and you will stay young forever,” Saeed suggested.

Notably, Humayun Saeed is awaiting the release of his forthcoming romance drama, ‘Love Guru’, co-starring Mahira Khan. Besides the superstars, the ensemble cast of the title also features Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohai Ali Abro, Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Ammara Malik and Vardah Aziz, as well as veterans, Javed Sheikh, Marina khan, Usman Peerzada and Annie Zaidi.

Touted as the ‘biggest entertainer of the year’, the romance drama is scripted by eminent actor, director and screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry, whereas the cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, has helmed the direction of the title.

‘Love Guru’, a co-production of Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus, is scheduled to arrive in theatres this Eid-ul-Adha.

Also Read: Humayun Saeed reveals the whopping budget of ‘Love Guru’

