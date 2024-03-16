‘Some people have 10 million followers but…’: Humayun Saeed opens up on social media fame and follower culture

Pakistan’s A-list film and TV star Humayun Saeed opened up on age-related criticism in the current digital age and the rising trend of social media followers being the equivalent to gauge someone’s star power.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Seasoned actor Humayun Saeed was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when he candidly spoke about personal life, career, success as well as criticism.

Addressing the culture of age-related criticism, irrespective of gender, particularly in our country, Saeed said, “In Pakistan, insecurities are more. Our mindset has changed. Everyone has an issue with all successful people.”

He continued, “Secondly, all controversies arise from people who are lower than you. If they’re above you, do they say such things? Someone who is more successful will not criticise you. It will come from someone who is below you.”

“Rather, if you don’t receive such criticism, believe that there is a problem with you. You’re not working well,” Saeed candidly asserted.

When asked if trollers criticizing him for his age hurts him, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star maintained, “They will say it, why not? They must think, ‘When will he quit? He keeps appearing as a hero.’ What difference does it make? Let them talk.”

“The day they stop buying my tickets is the day I will know that my time is over or I am not doing the right kind of work. They may talk, but they’re the ones who come to watch my films the most after spending their money. There could be 100 comments out of which two say why is he coming as a hero, but they will keep talking forever. They’ve been saying this since my first film and they’ll say it till the next ten films,” he explained.

Further taking a sly dig at young starlets, with millions of followers on social media platforms, Saeed added, “Some people might have 10 million followers but when their films release, even one lac of them don’t show up. Why?”

“Either those followers are fake – I’m not talking about paid followers – but maybe they’re not those kinds of fans. Social media fans and genuine fans – those who spend money and like you – are entirely different. They’re the real fans. They might not message you online, but they will buy a ticket and go to the cinema to watch your film,” he concluded.

‘At least 8 actors from India & Pakistan were auditioning…’: Humayun Saeed on starring in ‘The Crown’