Humayun Saeed opens up on not having children with wife Samina

Pakistan’s leading filmstar Humayun Saeed breaks silence for the first time on not having any children with his wife, TV producer Samina.

In a new interview with a digital outlet, superstar Humayun Saeed was asked if he and his wife Samina ‘didn’t have children by choice’, to which, he confirmed that they couldn’t become parents due to certain issues.

“No, we couldn’t have children due to some issues, not by personal choice,” he said. “Allah has His plans, but I love all the kids around me.”

For those unversed, Humayun Saeed married TV producer Samina in 1995, and the two are one of the top power couples in Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

In an earlier interview, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star revealed that he had no plans for marriage until he met Samina and decided to take the plunge, despite the apprehensions from his family and friends.

On the work front, the A-list actor was last seen in the mega-hit movie, ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ with Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan, whereas, he also played a pivotal role of Dr Hasnat in Netflix’s hit series ‘The Crown’.

On the other hand, Samina co-produced the blockbuster drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ with her sister Sana Shahnawaz, under their banner Next Level Entertainment.

