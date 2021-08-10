Humayun Saeed proves he is timeless after rocking decade-old kurta

Humayun Saeed seems to be making a good case about being timeless – in looks and style – after sharing pictures of himself in a decade-old kurta!

Humayun proved that there’s no need to toss out old clothes if they can be worn again – even as a big celebrity! Taking to Instagram to share pictures of himself posing in a classic white kurta, he shared how he even got his cook excited with his OOTD.

“Wore this kurta after 10 years today. As soon as my cook saw he said he wanted to take my pictures and also asked to post them on my Instagram,” wrote the Meray Paas Tum Ho star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)



He also added special shoutouts for his cook Noor and his spot boy Salman, crediting them for taking his pictures in the timeless kurta.

We can’t help but be impressed with Humayun’s ability to rock decade-old clothes with the same style as he did back then – talk about being a timeless star!

What do you think of Humayun Saeed’s style choice? We think we are ready to see more celebs rocking old outfits and showing us how timeless classic clothes can be!