‘I started crying…’: Humayun Saeed spills details about marriage with Samina

Leading film and TV actor of Pakistan, Humayun Saeed for the first time shared details of his marriage with his wife Samina.

The former supermodel and now an entrepreneur, Frieha Altaf, on her newly started podcast had the Pakistani heartthrob, Humayun Saeed as her very first guest on ‘FWhy’, where the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star spoke about everything, from love life to marriage with Samina and his much-anticipated Hollywood debut ‘The Crown’.

During the conversation, Saeed revealed that he had no plans for marriage until he met Samina and decided to take the plunge, despite the apprehensions from his family and friends.

“When we were at a phase where I had to make tough decisions, I started crying, thinking about what will happen if she ends up marrying someone else,” he said. “My parents were also not in favour, they thought it was not the right age for me but we stood our ground. And it proved to be the right decision.”

“The strong woman that she is, she guided me through life and work,” Saeed gushed about the partner.

Later in the discussion, the actor recalled Samina [Humayun] initially being insecure about his work, and on-screen romance with female actors, adding that she later befriended most of them, and got along well.

“She realised they were all nice people. All of her worries went away. She’d bring food to the sets and talk to everyone,” he joked.

Moreover, Saeed addressed an old conjecture of being involved with another girl while having Samina in his life. He clarified, “There wasn’t another girl in a way that I didn’t officially go on dates with her or something.”

He added, “We met once or twice at a wedding or something and we’d talk on calls. I had contacted her to meet and I wanted to tell her about Samina only but Samina found out and gave me an ultimatum. That was it.”

For those unversed, Humayun Saeed married TV producer Samina in 1995, and the two are one of the top power couples in the industry.

On the work front, Humayun was last seen in the mega-hit movie, ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ with Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan. Meanwhile, Samina produced the blockbuster drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ with her sister Sana Shahnawaz.

