Humayun Saeed has turned 55 and to mark the joyous occasion his wife, renowned television producer Samina Humayun penned a sweet note for her love.

Taking to Instagram on July 27, Samina shared a carousel of photos featuring the Mere Paas Tum Ho star alongside a heartfelt message reflecting on their decades-long journey together.

“Today I celebrate the man who has been my greatest strength, my companion and the biggest blessing Allah has gifted me. Your kindness, wisdom, generosity and unwavering support have been the foundation of our family,” she wrote.

Praying for his continued happiness and success, Samina added, “May Allah bless you with good health, happiness, more success and many more beautiful years together. Ameen. Happy Birthday My Hero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samina Humayun Saeed (@saminahumayunsaeed)

The couple tied the knot in 1995 and have remained one of Pakistan’s most admired celebrity couples.

Humayun Saeed is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most accomplished actors and producers, with a career spanning more than two decades. He has delivered several hit television dramas, including Main Manto Nahi Hoon, Dillagi and Mere Paas Tum Ho, and has starred in numerous successful films.

In recent years, the actor gained international recognition after portraying Dr. Hasnat Khan in Netflix’s historical drama The Crown.