Thursday, September 8, 2022
Hunaid Lakhani dies after suffering from dengue

KARACHI: Educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani breathed his last on Thursday after suffering from dengue, ARY NEWS reported.

Registrar Iqra University confirmed the death of Hunaid Lakhani, who is also the chairman of the varsity, and shared that he died at a hospital where he was treated for dengue.

He remained associated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) besides also founding FIXIT organization along with PTI MNA Alamgir Khan. He also remained engaged in public welfare through Pakistan Bait ul Maal platform and other private initiatives.

The family in its statement announced that funeral prayers of Hunaid Lakhani will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem Khayaban-e-Rahat after Friday prayers tomorrow. “The funeral prayer is delayed owing to some of his relatives coming from abroad,” it said.

The family further shared that Lakhani was suffering from dengue and was on ventilator for the past few days.


Condolences have poured in over his sad demise from the political and educational fraternity.

