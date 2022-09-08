Hunaid Lakhani dies after suffering from dengue

KARACHI: Educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani breathed his last on Thursday after suffering from dengue, ARY NEWS reported.

Registrar Iqra University confirmed the death of Hunaid Lakhani, who is also the chairman of the varsity, and shared that he died at a hospital where he was treated for dengue.

He remained associated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) besides also founding FIXIT organization along with PTI MNA Alamgir Khan. He also remained engaged in public welfare through Pakistan Bait ul Maal platform and other private initiatives.

The family in its statement announced that funeral prayers of Hunaid Lakhani will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem Khayaban-e-Rahat after Friday prayers tomorrow. “The funeral prayer is delayed owing to some of his relatives coming from abroad,” it said.

The family further shared that Lakhani was suffering from dengue and was on ventilator for the past few days.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون

اقراء یونیورسٹی کے مالک اور عزیز دوست حنید لاکھانی صاحب انتقال کر گئے وہ ڈینگی میں مبتلاء تھے ، حنید صاحب کی سماجی خدمات کا دائرہ بھی خاصا وسیع تھا زندگی کی بس یہی حقیقت ہے اللہ پاک کامل مغفرت فرمائیں pic.twitter.com/0bmSmhmgBc — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) September 8, 2022



Condolences have poured in over his sad demise from the political and educational fraternity.

Very sad to hear about death of my friend Hunaid Lakhani Chairman & Founder of Iqra University.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

May his soul rest in peace & may his family/friends find the strength to bear this loss

We must remember through these incidents that life is uncertain & short — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) September 8, 2022

Today we have lost a philanthropist, an academician & a comrade who was more like a brother, he worked extensively in various fields to uplift lives of masses. Dear Hunaid Lakhani, you will be missed & remembered. RIP Ameen pic.twitter.com/2fJrIgySBQ — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) September 8, 2022

اناللہ وانالیہ راجعون!

انتہائی غم، دکھ اورافسوس کہ حنیدلاکھانی صاحب کارضائےالہی سےانتقال ہوگیاہے۔ اہل خانہ سےدلی تعزیت۔

اللہ تعالی مرحوم کی مغفرت فرمائے، جنت الفردوس میں اعلی مقام دے۔ اہل خانہ، لواحقین سمیت تمام دوست احباب کو صبر جمیل عطا کرے۔ آمین۔ @ErumAsaad @IqraUniOfficial pic.twitter.com/BTbsv2WvdM — Raza Haroon رضا ہارون (@mrazaharoon) September 8, 2022

