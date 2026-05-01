Hunain stars as Hyderabad win seesaw battle to qualify for PSL 11 final

Usman Khan’s explosive half-century and Hunain Shah’s nerveless final over powered Hyderabad Kingsmen to a thrilling two-run victory over Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, sealing a place in the final.

The win sends the PSL debutants into Sunday’s final against table-toppers Peshawar Zalmi, while ending Islamabad United’s campaign in the Pakistan Super League 2025.

Put in to bat in this PSL 11 Eliminator 2 clash, Hyderabad Kingsmen recovered from an early setback to post 186/5 in their 20 overs.

They lost Maaz Sadaqat for a duck in the opening over, but Saim Ayub (38 off 27) and captain Marnus Labuschagne (40 off 32) steadied the innings with a 70-run stand. However, a double strike by Imad Wasim, who removed Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell (3), left the Kingsmen reeling at 85/4.

Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan then turned the game with a counter-attacking display, sharing a decisive 101-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Kusal Perera.

Usman remained unbeaten on 61 off just 30 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries, while Perera smashed 37 off 21 balls, including four fours and two sixes, to propel Hyderabad Kingsmen to a competitive total in this Pakistan Super League playoff.

Imad Wasim was the pick of the Islamabad United bowlers with 2/16, while Richard Gleeson, Chris Green and Faheem Ashraf took one wicket each.

Chasing 187 in this high-pressure PSL 2025 knockout, Islamabad United stumbled early, losing Sameer Minhas (6) and Mohsin Riaz (5) inside three overs.

Devon Conway (30) and Shadab Khan (22) attempted to rebuild, but regular wickets kept the chase in check. Mark Chapman then led the fightback with a quickfire 43 off 26 balls, while Haider Ali added 31 off 16 deliveries in a crucial 64-run partnership.

Despite Chapman’s dismissal in the 18th over, Islamabad United surged back into contention when Faheem Ashraf and Chris Green smashed 22 runs in the penultimate over, leaving just six required off the final over.

With the match on the line, Hunain Shah produced exceptional death bowling, conceding only three runs to secure a dramatic two-run victory for Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Hunain and Mohammad Ali claimed two wickets each, while Akif Javed, Hassan Khan and Saim Ayub chipped in with one apiece.

The narrow win confirms Hyderabad Kingsmen’s place in the PSL 11 final against Peshawar Zalmi, marking a remarkable run for the tournament debutants.