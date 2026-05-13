Hunain, Sufiyan included in Pakistan white-ball camp for Australia ODIs

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 28-player white-ball training camp ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia, with emerging stars Hunain Shah and Sufiyan Muqeem among the notable inclusions.

The camp, which will be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, is scheduled to begin on May 15 and conclude on May 21.

According to the PCB, the seven-day camp will feature training sessions and practice matches as Pakistan intensify preparations for the three-match home ODI series against Australia.

Muqeem and Hunain earned selection following impressive performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

Left-arm spinner Muqeem finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets and played a key role in guiding Peshawar Zalmi to the title.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Hunain claimed 17 wickets during the campaign to finish as the fourth-highest wicket-taker while representing runners-up Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The PCB further confirmed that the NCA coaching staff will work closely with Pakistan’s white-ball team management throughout the camp to monitor and prepare the players.

The training group also includes Pakistan Under-19 fast bowlers Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza, both of whom represented Pakistan in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup earlier this year in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Notably, underperforming opening batter Saim Ayub has been excluded from the camp.

Pakistan will host Australia for three ODIs in Rawalpindi and Lahore between May 30 and June 4. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 4:30pm local time, with the toss set for 4pm.

Players named in Pakistan white-ball camp: Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hamza Nazeer, Haris Rauf, Hunain Shah, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faik, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Khan.