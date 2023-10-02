Hundreds of baby Gangetic turtles rescued in crackdowns

India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested six traffickers and rescued 955 live baby Gangetic turtles of different species in different crackdowns.

The DRI developed intelligence about a syndicate involved in the illegal trafficking and trading of “Turtles of Ganges”, and conducted crackdowns in Nagpur, Bhopal and Chennai.

Some of the “Turtles of Ganges” are specified as vulnerable/near threatened species under IUCN Red List and Schedule I and II of Wildlife (Protection) Act. Illegal trade and habitat degradation are major threats to these species.

Concerted all-India efforts by the DRI officers resulted in interception of a total of six persons and a total recovery of 955 live baby turtles of different species at Nagpur, Bhopal and Chennai.

The species of baby Gangetic turtles rescued are Indian Tent Turtle, Indian Flapshell Turtle, Crown River Turtle, Black Spotted/Pond Turtle, and Brown Roofed Turtle.

After the initial seizure, the perpetrators and Gangetic turtles were handed over to the respective Forest Departments for further investigation.

The operation comes in a series of other such crackdowns over the past months, as DRI continues its resolve to preserve the environment and combat illegal wildlife trafficking.