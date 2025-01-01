Hundreds of phone dead in Balochistan as miscreants cut-off PTCL cable

PANJGUR: Hundreds of landline phones went dead in Balochistan when unknown miscreants cut-off the main cable of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the Sordo area of Panjgur where miscreants cut-off the main cable of PTCL resulting in the suspension of telephone connections across the larger area.

According to reports hundreds of households and business affected by the incident, facing a severe inconvenience due to the failure of telephone network.

Upon being informed, PTCL teams reached the spot and started the maintenance work to restore the landline connections.

The provincial government has also imposed section 144 in Balochistan, to prevent the blockages of highways after several main roads were blocked by protesters in recent days.

Earlier, the gas supply had been restored to Balochistan after the repair work was completed on the pipeline which had been damaged in a sabotage activity.

The pipeline was damaged in Akhtarabad Western Bypass resulting in the suspension of gas supply to several areas.

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) said in a statement “The repair work on the 18-inch diameter gas pipeline that was damaged on Wednesday at Quetta by-pass after a sabotage activity, has been completed”.

“Considering the inconvenience suffered by the affected customers in parts of upper Balochistan and Quetta, SSGC’s technical teams in extreme cold weather worked non-stop since this morning to complete the intricate task, three hours before the scheduled time”, the statement added.