Gas supply resumed to Balochistan after pipeline repair

QUETTA: The gas supply has been restored to Balochistan after the repair work was completed on the pipeline which had been damaged in a sabotage activity, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The pipeline was damaged in Akhtarabad Western Bypass yesterday resulting in the suspension of gas supply to several areas.

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) said in a statement “The repair work on the 18-inch diameter gas pipeline that was damaged on Wednesday at Quetta by-pass after a sabotage activity, has been completed”.

“Considering the inconvenience suffered by the affected customers in parts of upper Balochistan and Quetta, SSGC’s technical teams in extreme cold weather worked non-stop since this morning to complete the intricate task, three hours before the scheduled time”, the statement added.

SSGC said that the gas has now been restored in the affected areas including Kuchlaak, Bostaan, Yaroo, Karbala, Haran Zai and Pishin in upper Balochistan and areas of Quetta city including Airport Road, Nawa Killi, Jinnah Town, Khanu Zai, A-one city and Hazaar Ganji.

“SSGC’s management closely monitored this gas restoration process and would like to thank the affected customers for their patience and regrets the inconvenience caused by this accident” it added.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways had suspended the operations of Jaffar Express between Quetta and Peshawar scheduled for December 25 due to security reasons.

Pakistan Railways in a statement said that Jaffar Express which was set to leave from Quetta to Peshawar has been suspended in the wake of the security situation, whereas the Chaman train will depart at its scheduled time from Quetta.