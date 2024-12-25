Gas supply suspended in THESE areas after pipeline damaged in Balochistan

web analytics
Web Desk
Web Desk
KARACHI: A gas pipeline has been damaged in Akhtarabad Western Bypass, Balochistan, resulting in the suspension of gas supply to several areas, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson, the 18-inch diameter main gas supply pipeline of Sui Southern has been affected, causing a disruption in gas supply. It is unclear whether the damage was caused by an accident or sabotage.

The spokesperson stated that technical teams from Sui Southern have been dispatched to Akhtarabad Western Bypass to assess the situation. Meanwhile, it has been affected in several areas, including Kuchlak, Ziarat, Bostan, Yaru, Karbala, Harmizai, and Pishin.

Additionally, several areas in Quetta, including Airport Road, Naukali, Jinnah Town, Khazi, and Hazar Ganji, have also been affected by the disruption in supply.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi is facing a severe gas crisis, with supply disruptions reported in 70% of the city’s areas as the mercury has dropped.

As per details, residents of Chaklala Scheme III, Gulistan Colony, Wilayat Homes, Eidgah Mohalla, Jamia Masjid Road, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Kashmirian, Sadiqabad Khurram Colony, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, and Dhoke Kala Khan are unable to prepare meals due to the lack of gas.

The crisis has also forced the closure of tandoors in many neighbourhoods as the people are struggling to managetheir  daily needs.

The crisis has distressed parents especially, as they are sending their children to school without breakfast.

