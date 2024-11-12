SNGPL reveals new gas supply schedule for winter season

LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has revealed a new gas supply plan for the upcoming winter season, aimed at ensuring a consistent pressure supply for consumers.

This updated plan allows consumers to effectively schedule their cooking and daily activities.

To ensure an uninterrupted full-pressure supply, this new plan has been introduced to assist customers. It will take effect from November 2024.

Updated Gas Schedule for Winter:

The revised gas supply timetable permits consumers to access gas during three designated time periods: 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The time slots are detailed as follows: 6 AM to 9 AM in the morning for preparing breakfast and heating; 12 PM to 2 PM for midday cooking; and from 6 PM to 9 PM for dinner.

SNGPL representatives stated that the company adjusted the gas hours in compliance with government directives. They assured consumers that gas will be supplied at full pressure during these designated times in all locations.

Gas consumption generally rises in winter due to increased heating needs, as many people rely on gas for their boilers and heaters. Additionally, with shorter daylight hours and potential heat loss from inadequate insulation, gas usage surges significantly during the colder months.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) serves over 7.22 million customers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and various other regions of Pakistan.