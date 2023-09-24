32.9 C
SNGPL disconnects 7,187 illegal gas connections in Punjab, KP

LAHORE: In an effort to curb gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continues its crackdown.

The SNGPL has disconnected a total of 7,187 illegal gas connections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

According to the details, Sui Northern – as part of its crackdown – disconnected over 7,000 connections and slapped a fine of over Rs406 million to the violators.

SNGPL spokesperson said in Peshawar fine of Rs190,000 was imposed on the violators and Rs110,000 in Rawalpindi.

In Mardan fine of Rs529,000 was slapped over gas thieves and Rs178,000 in Gujranwala.

Earlier, in twin cities of Pakistan, the crackdown led to the disconnection of 23 illegal gas connections, while in Sialkot and Sargodha, 17 connections were met a similar fate.

Furthermore, the spokesperson for SNGPL reported that 75 gas connections were disconnected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, in Bahawalpur and Multan, 34 gas connections were disconnected due to their illegal use.

