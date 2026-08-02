Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heatwave

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced Sunday the shutdown of the country’s sole nuclear power plant after record-low water levels in the Danube River forced its first halt in 44 years.

The move marks the latest stage in an energy crisis triggered by prolonged drought and extreme heat across Europe.

The nuclear plant in Paks, south of Budapest — normally providing around a third of the central European country’s electricity needs — is cooled by water pumped from the Danube river, which has dropped to record lows due to a lack of rain and successive heatwaves since May.

“Due to the further drop in the Danube’s water level, one of the last two generating units at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down at 1:30 a.m.,” Magyar posted on X.

“As a result, the plant’s output will fall to just 240 megawatts, and tomorrow it will be completely shut down for the first time in 44 years,” he added.

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On Friday, the plant’s operator said declining water levels could force Paks to be taken completely offline around the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service HungaroMet forecast highs of over 40 °C in the coming days. A 42C peak predicted for Thursday would match the national temperature record set earlier this summer.