‘Hunger Games’ actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor, Donald Sutherland passed away on Thursday, following a prolonged illness. He was 88.

As per the reports from foreign media outlets, seasoned actor Donald Sutherland, best known for starring in ‘M*A*S*H’, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ and the ‘Hunger Games’ series, breathed his last yesterday, after a long illness, his agent confirmed.

“Acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland died today in Miami, Florida, after a long illness. He was 88 years old,” read the statement.

Moreover, taking to his social media handles, the veteran’s son and actor-musician Kiefer Sutherland confirmed his father’s death, along with a heartfelt tribute to him. “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” he wrote with a black and white photo of the duo. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Born in 1935, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, Sutherland was well-known for numerous acclaimed performances in his career spanning over seven decades. He was the recipient of two Golden Globes, a Primetime Emmy as well as a Critics Choice Award along with an honorary Oscar. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.

Sutherland is survived by his third wife Francine Racette, five children, including Roeg, Rossif, Angus, Kiefer and Rachel, and four grandkids.

