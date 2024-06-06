Hunger Games prequel announced

A new prequel to Hunger Games film has been announced and will be released in theaters in 2026.

Lionsgate had teased last year that the story might not have been concluded after Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes generated $337 million at the box office, Variety reported.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, set 64 years before the films starring Jennifer Lawrence and which follows the rise of tyrannical president of Panem, Coriolanus Snow, had been offered a waiver allowing cast members to promote it during the strike.

“The film opened an endless series of possibilities that Suzanne can go, and that [Lionsgate] can go with her,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of the studio’s motion picture group, said at the time.

Meanwhile, author Suzanne Collins is writing a new book titled Sunrise on the Reaping set for release in 2025.

The film adaptation of the book will arrive in theaters on November 20, 2026.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem 24 years before the events of the Hunger Games saga.

“Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star,” Fogelson said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Hunger Games film franchise has returned with over $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office.