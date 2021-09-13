Hunter retrieves 6,000-year-old artefacts from inside alligator

Artefacts dated 6,000-years-old were found from inside an alligator’s stomach after it was captured by a hunter.

The report mentioned that a hunter named John Hamilton had caught the huge 13ft beast that had an astounding weight of 750lb. He then took it to Shane Smith who processed the sea creature with him.

The alligator, captured in Mississippi, was dissected and the hunter was astounded to see an arrowhead along with a plummet.

At first, they thought the alligator may have been shot by an arrow but realized it was thousands of years old. A local geologist confirmed that the artefact was being used approximately 6,000 years ago by the Native Americans.

Shane, speaking to a foreign news agency, said that he was first considering not make his discovery public

“At first, I thought ‘I’m not posting this on Facebook,’ because no one will believe it,” Shane said as quoted in the report. However, he changed his mind by thinking that it was “too cool not to post.”

He added: “We joked about it and said I’m probably the only person on Earth to pull an arrowhead out of an alligator’s stomach.”

According to historians, the damaged arrowhead and plummet are variants of fishing weights used by Native Americans during the Archaic Period.