Hunter x Hunter creator offers promising update on Manga’s return with new look at Gon

Few anime series test their fans’ patience like Hunter x Hunter. Long hiatuses have become part of its identity, making every update from creator Yoshihiro Togashi feel significant.

Recently, series creator Yoshihiro Togashi shared a promising update on the manga’s long-awaited return, along with a fresh new sketch of Gon Freecs, the first clear look at the character in years. For a fandom used to patience, this feels like a small but meaningful win.



Hunter x Hunter, which debuted in 1998 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, has become legendary not just for its storytelling but for its frequent hiatuses.

Togashi’s ongoing health issues have forced the manga into long breaks, sometimes stretching into years. The current pause began after the release of Chapter 410 in December 2024, and fans have been waiting ever since.

This time, however, the update carries more weight than usual.

Togashi confirmed he is actively working on Chapter 421. Dialogue is already complete, and he has moved on to illustrating pages, including a colored cover. That alone signals real forward momentum, something fans have learned not to take for granted.

The chapter number also matters. When Hunter x Hunter last returned from hiatus, it came back with a batch of ten chapters rather than a single release.

Shueisha later confirmed that future chapters would follow a similar flexible schedule, allowing Togashi to work at his own pace instead of adhering to weekly deadlines. It’s an approach that prioritizes the creator’s health, and one the fandom has largely embraced.

Still, the timing is tricky.

The manga is currently deep into the Succession Contest arc — one of the most complex storylines in the series, packed with new characters, Nen abilities, and layered mind games. Long gaps between chapters make it tough to keep track of everything, especially for casual readers.

The new Gon sketch stands out because Gon himself has been absent for so long. While there’s no indication he’ll return to the story anytime soon, seeing him again is a reminder of what made Hunter x Hunter special in the first place.

For now, it’s a quiet update. But for Hunter x Hunter fans, it’s enough to spark hope once again — and that’s never a small thing in this anime’s long history.