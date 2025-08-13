Hunza River flooding blocks Karakoram Highway for traffic

GILGIT: Flooding in Hunza River wreaked destruction at Gulmit in Gojal area of Hunza as Karakoram Highway has been blocked for vehicular traffic since yesterday.

The RCC bridge in Gulmit has been pressed under the flood debris after flooding in Hunza River. Travelers have been stranded across the Pakistan China Khunjerab border crossing after the highway is blocked.

Two excavators of the FWO have been engaged in the restoration work of the Karakoram Highway.

Local people of Gulmit extending help to stranded passengers as local volunteers guiding them to cross a temporary bridge. Local volunteers also carrying ailing and weak passengers on their backs to cross the bridge.

Gilgit Baltistan government’s spokesman yesterday said that over 50 workers survived the wrath of Hunza River as flooding wreaked havoc in Gulmit and Gojal areas.

Government spokesman Faizullah Firaq said that the landslides hit at Shahrah-e-Resham.

Flooding has also hit Shigar area of Baltistan, spokesman said. “Floodwater hit the agriculture land and swept away trees in Shigar”.

“Shahrah-e-Resham has been blocked by the landsliding at Hunza and stranded passengers in the area,” spokesman Faizullah Firaq said.

Gilgit Baltistan facing worst flooding devastation as the impact of climate change is increasing.