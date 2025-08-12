Hunza River flooding wreaks havoc in GB region

GILGIT: Over 50 workers survived the wrath of Hunza River as flooding wreaked havoc in Gulmit and Gojal areas, Gilgit Baltistan government’s spokesman said.

Regional government’s spokesman Faizullah Firaq has said that the landslides occurred at Shahrah-e-Resham. “Hunza administration has been directed to step up relief operations in the affected area”.

Flooding has also hit Shigar area of Baltistan, spokesman said. “Floodwater hit the agriculture land and swept away trees in Shigar”.

“Shahrah-e-Resham has been blocked by the landsliding at Hunza and stranded passengers,” spokesman Faizullah Firaq said.

“The restoration work of the road will be started soon,” he said. Gilgit Baltistan region facing worst flooding devastation, he added.

Earlier, an outburst of the Shispar Glacial Lake in Hunza intensified land erosion and evacuations from several parts of the region.

Scores of houses damaged, and several acres of land submerged in Hassanabad village of Hunza in flooding. The area facing severe infrastructure damage and required urgent relief.

A landslide during repair work of the Ferry Meadows track in Gilgti left two persons dead and two others injured.

A spokesman of Gilgit Baltistan government has said that the recent flooding has claimed 15 lives.

Climate change-driven disasters continued to batter Gilgit-Baltistan where glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) from the Shishper Glacier tore through Hassanabad Nullah, sweeping away part of the Karakoram Highway and destroying public and private properties.