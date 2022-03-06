Huqooq-i-Sindh March: Ali Zaidi presents charter of demands

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi has presented the charter of demands of the Huqooq-i-Sindh March in the provincial capital Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PTI long march from Ghotki to Karachi has concluded today with the address of the central leaders including Ali Zaidi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others in Karachi’s Quaidabad.

While addressing the participants of the Huqooq-i-Sindh March, Ali Zaidi predicted that PTI will form its government in Sindh in the next elections.

Criticising the Sindh rulers, Ali Zaidi said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has destroyed the province by its criminal negligence as people are even deprived of basic facilities.

“We have to transform Karachi into a top-class business hub. We will have to oust the Zardari group in all union councils (UCs) for making Karachi a business hub. We will clean sweep in Karachi and PTI will win seats from Ghotki to Karachi.”

He said that PTI rejects the Sindh local government (LG) law and demands an empowered LG system.

He said that PTI rejects the Sindh local government (LG) law and demands an empowered LG system.

Demands to Sindh Government

Legislation on local government (LG) in light of Supreme Court orders and its speedy implementation. Impartial and neutral administrator as interim LG setup. Immediate announcement of PFC award for all districts of Sindh. Depoliticize Police, all postings to adhere to the duration as defined in the new Police Act. Clean drinking water for all citizens of Sindh. NOC to Hyderabad University. Public Transport for Karachi; immediate inauguration of Orange Line BRT. Health Card for Sindh. Compensation of the affectees of Nasla Tower and action against culprits who were involved in each step of this illegal construction.

Request to Supreme Court

Suo-Moto by Supreme Court of Pakistan on all murder cases in Sindh where PPP Legislators are involved. Speedy trial and conclusion on dual nationality case of Murad Ali Shah. Speedy trial and conclusion of Fake Account cases of Asif Zardari & Omni group cases. Speedy trial on Fake Degree Cases of PPP legislators. Judicial Commission on rape cases of female students in medical colleges in Sindh. Judicial commission on the targeted killings of media persons in Sindh.

Comments