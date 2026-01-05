Hurkacz stuns Zverev in comeback clash

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz returned from a near seven-month injury layoff to stun German world number three Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 in the United Cup on Monday, before Iga Swiatek beat Eva Lys 3-6 6-3 6-4 to secure the Group F tie in Poland’s favour.

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Hurkacz had surgery for a right knee injury in July, shortly after withdrawing from the Grand Slam’s 2025 edition.

The 28-year-old was nearly flawless in his comeback contest, landing 21 aces and committing no double faults as he beat three-time Grand Slam finalist Zverev in an hour and 23 minutes in Sydney.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been competing, seven months. I’ve been going through difficult times with the team and it was very challenging,” Hurkacz said.

“I was just trying to cherish and enjoy every moment here on the court today.”

Six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek held her nerve and fought back from a set down to beat Lys in the women’s singles clash and seal the tie 2-0.

Poland will play Netherlands in their last group match on Wednesday.