Hurmat-e-Parcham campaign launched by federal cabinet

In response to the attack by provoked protesters on the Pakistani Consulate in Germany and the removal of the national flag, federal cabinet members have launched the “Hurmat-e-Parcham Campaign.”

As part of the campaign, Federal Ministers shared pictures of themselves with the Pakistani flag on social media today, accompanied by messages expressing love and respect for the national flag.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari, Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and other Federal Ministers were among those who posted their pictures with the national flag.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting posted a special picture holding the national flag with the couplet “Chand Roshan Chamakta Sitara Rahey, Sab Sy Ooncha Ye Jhanda Hamara Rahey,” sending a clear message to the enemies of Pakistan.

Read more: Afghan nationals throw stones during protest outside Pakistani embassy in Germany

Attaullah Tarar appealed to political workers, journalists, intellectuals, teachers, lawyers, students, businessmen, doctors, farmers, laborers, patriotic Pakistanis living abroad, and Pakistani youth to join the “Hurmat-e-Parcham Campaign.” He emphasized that the flag of Pakistan symbolizes national identity and sovereignty, representing the unity and solidarity of the nation.

He highlighted that August, the month of Pakistan’s independence, is an opportune time to continue the “Hurmat-e-Parcham Campaign.” He stressed that maintaining the sanctity of the national flag is a national responsibility and a duty for every Pakistani.

Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan also shared their pictures holding the national flag, with the message ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’