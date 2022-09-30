Hurricane Ian carries away McLaren worth $1mn

The bright yellow McLaren P1 was purchased by Ernie just one week before a storm surge washed it out of his garage.
The luxury vehicle, estimated to be worth more than $1 million (or Rs 8.1 crore), can go from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in just 2 seconds and top out at nearly 350 kph.
View this post on Instagram
The luxury vehicle, estimated to be worth more than $1 million (or Rs 8.1 crore), can go from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in just 2 seconds and top out at nearly 350 kph.
A separate Instagram account, called “Rich Kids of London”, shared balcony-shot footage of Ernie’s drowning car.
View this post on Instagram
Hurricane Ian, the fifth most powerful storm in the US’ entire recorded history, left millions without power and sent storm surges as high as 12-18 feet in several parts of Florida before being downgraded to a Category 1 storm.