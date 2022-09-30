Sunday, October 2, 2022
Hurricane Ian carries away McLaren worth $1mn

In the midst of chaos and loss created by Hurricane Ian in the United States, a Florida man has posted photos of his McLaren worth $1 million.

The bright yellow McLaren P1 was purchased by Ernie just one week before a storm surge washed it out of his garage.

The luxury vehicle, estimated to be worth more than $1 million (or Rs 8.1 crore), can go from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in just 2 seconds and top out at nearly 350 kph.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ernie (@lambo9286)

A separate Instagram account, called “Rich Kids of London”, shared balcony-shot footage of Ernie’s drowning car.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rich Kids of London (@richkidslondon)

Hurricane Ian, the fifth most powerful storm in the US’ entire recorded history, left millions without power and sent storm surges as high as 12-18 feet in several parts of Florida before being downgraded to a Category 1 storm.

