Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away

SRINAGAR: Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani passed away at his residence in Srinagar on Wednesday night. He was 91.

Geelani had been under house arrest for the last many years.

Born on September 29, 1929, he served as the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

He remained a staunch opponent of Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and led Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination.

He was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He remained a member of Kashmir Assembly from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times (1972, 1977 and 1987).

Prime Minister Imran Khan condoled the death of Syed Ali Geelani and announced a day of official mourning with the Pakistani flag to fly at half mast.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who struggled all his life for his people & their right to self determination. He suffered incarceration & torture by the Occupying Indian state but remained resolute,” he tweeted.

“We in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle & remember his words: “Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan Humara hai”. The Pakistan flag will fly at half mast and we will observe a day of official mourning.”

Finance Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: “Pakistan mourns the loss of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, torch bearer of the Kashmir freedom movement. Shah Sb fought for the rights of Kashmiris till the very end, under house arrest of Indian occupation. May he rest in peace and may his dream of freedom come true.”