Hurry up! tomorrow last day for filling income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: Tomorrow (Friday) is the last day for filing income tax returns for the fiscal year 2021-22, ARY News reported.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has once again made it clear that there will be no further extension in the deadline. “October 15 is the last date for the submission of the income tax returns and taxpayers should submit them as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

On October 01, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2021 until October 15.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2021,” read a notification issued by the FBR.

Read more: TUTORIAL: HOW SALARIED INDIVIDUALS, FREELANCERS CAN FILE TAX RETURNS AT HOME

The FBR said individuals and “associations of persons” who were required to file their income tax returns for the tax year 2021 but failed to do so will now be allowed to file their income tax returns by October 15.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!