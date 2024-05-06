Husband-wife arrested over visa scam in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore on Monday claimed to have arrested two individuals, including a woman, involved in trafficking and visa fraud, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused Usman Ahmed and his wife were apprehended from different locations in Lahore for allegedly involved in visa scam and for facilitating individuals’ visas to travel abroad.

The accused purportedly accepted substantial sums of money from the plaintiff under the guise of arranging a student visa for their son to Canada, amounting to millions.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Usman Ahmed absconded after taking Rs 1.1 million from the complainant, as confirmed by an FIA spokesperson.

In a separate instance, Usman’s wife purportedly received Rs 500,000 from the victim with the promise of facilitating visa to travel to Saudi Arabia.

However, investigations suggest that the accused individuals failed to fulfill their promises and subsequently went into hiding.

Responding to these developments, the FIA spokesperson announced the arrest of the accused and the initiation of a comprehensive investigation into the matter.