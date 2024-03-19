35.9 C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Hussain, Hassan Nawaz acquitted in Avenfield, Flagship, Al-Azizia cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court acquitted Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in Avenfield, Flagship, and Al-Azizia NAB references, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Islamabad accountability court’s judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the reserved verdict on petitions of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz and acquitted them in three accountability references against them.

Earlier, the court had granted bail to Hassan and Hussain Nawaz who had surrendered before the accountability court.

Earlier, both Hassan and Hussain Nawaz returned to Pakistan after seven years.

An accountability court on July 11, 2018, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, who were declared absconders in the Avenfield reference.

Both Hussain and Hassan, who were in London at that time, were instructed to appear before the accountability court which sought to wind up references in the Avenfield reference and other graft cases.

In a major relief to the PML-N, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

