Hybird double-decker bus services inaugurated in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, has inaugurated five new hybrid double-decker buses aimed at promoting eco-friendly tourism in the province.

According to details, the new hybrid buses will be deployed on various routes in Lahore to support metropolitan tourism.

The initiative includes plans to expand the service, with one bus each being added to Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi. Additionally, double-decker bus services will be launched in Multan and Faisalabad to further promote tourism.

In Lahore, three of the newly introduced buses will operate on a route starting from Gaddafi Stadium, connecting passengers to various tourist attractions across the city.

After the inauguration, Punjab CM Maryam Nawa took a ride on one of the buses to inspect its features and experience the service.

On September 18, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the implementation of durable, environment-friendly measures under the Suthra Punjab Programme, aimed at enhancing cleanliness across the province.

In a recent statement, she highlighted that rural areas will be included in large-scale cleaning efforts for the first time.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of adopting proper waste disposal practices and called for a shift away from plastic, which contributes significantly to polluti