250 hybrid buses to reach Karachi within four months: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah on Tuesday announced that 250 diesel hybrid buses for the new bus project would reach Karachi in the next four months, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister said the transport department has received funds for the intra-city bus project, adding that the procedure to purchase 250 diesel hybrid buses has been completed.

“In the first phase of the project, the buses will operate on seven Karachi routes,” the minister shared.

Shah said that four bus depots will be allotted to run the operations.

He further informed that the Turkish public transport company behind the bus project had visited the bus depot at UP Morr.

Speaking on Red Line BRT project, the minister said the groundbreaking of the project will be performed soon.

Last month, Sindh Cabinet had approved the purchase of 250 hybrid buses for Sindh Intra District People’s Bus Service.

A session of the provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was given a briefing on the bus service project.

These buses will run in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Shaheed Benazirabad, the meeting was briefed.

Sindh government had allocated eight billion rupees for the project in fiscal year 2020-2021, while in 2021-2022 6.4 billion rupees have been earmarked, the cabinet informed.

