Hyderabad areas descend in darkness after rainfall

HYDERABAD: The city experienced a prolonged power outage as several areas plunged into darkness after rainfall in Hyderabad and outskirts since last night.

Airport area of Hyderabad received 13mm rain, while 15mm rainfall recorded in the city area, the weather department said.

Power supply has been suspended in different areas of the city for last 12 hours after 106 feeders tripped after the rainfall. In Hyderabad city 56 power feeders have been tripped and 50 feeders in various districts included in HESCO region.

The MET office in a weather report earlier said that the current spell of rain will continue till January 07 (Friday).

PDMA Sindh had issued alert over likely rainfall from Tuesday night till January 07 in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Mairpur Khas, Dadu, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot.

PDMA had advised concerned authorities to keep alert and take steps to meet any emergency situation during the wet spell.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!