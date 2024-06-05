Hyderabad blast: Tessori gives financial assistance to families as death toll climbs to 18

HYDERABAD: Sindh governor Kamran Tessori distributed cash assistance among each of the 60 families affected by the Hyderabad cylinder blast as number of deaths has risen to 18, ARY News reported.

The tragic explosion occurred on Thursday last week at a shop of liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) cylinders in the Preetabad area of Hyderabad.

Currently, 7 injured including seven critically injured, are under treatment at the Karachi Civil Hospital.

At least 60 people, mostly children, received serious burn injuries and had to be shifted to Karachi after being provided emergency treatment at the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

Speaking to the families whose dear ones have lost their lives in the tragedy, Tessori said that on the request of MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also come to Hyderabad after his visit to China.

He said: “We didn’t learn lesson from the past; minor incidents had been occurring earlier, but now this tragedy has struck us and these families.”

Governor Tessori said it was administration’s responsibility to look into the issue of substandard cylinder.