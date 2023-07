Hyderabad: Body of drowned boy retrieved from Indus River

HYDERABAD: Dead boy of a boy among three brothers drowned in Indus River in Hyderabad yesterday has been retrieved, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Three brothers were drowned in River Indus near Mehran Bridge yesterday while bathing, Rescue sources said. On getting information, Rescue-1122 initiated a rescue operation.

The divers of Rescue-1122 retrieved dead body of Hasnain 14, one of two untraced boys, from river today.

One of the three brothers drowned in the river was saved by rescuers yesterday.

The divers trying to search remaining untraced boy, rescue sources said.

The dead body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.